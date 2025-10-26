Send Me On Vacation

Silent Auction: Bid for a Cause

Lunatic Fringe Luxury Hair Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Lunatic Fringe
Value: $232

Includes:

  • Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil
  • Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum
  • Kérastase VIP Volume Spray
  • Blow dry & style with an Associate Stylist

Perfect for: Anyone ready to pamper themselves with salon-quality products and a luxury hair experience.

Quarters Bar & Arcade Fun Pack
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Quarters Arcade Bar
Value: $100

Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card
  • Quarters Fanny Pack
  • Quarters T-shirt

Perfect for: A night out filled with games, drinks, and nostalgia at Salt Lake’s favorite arcade bar.

Wellness & Recovery Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Peak Hydration, Peak Wellness, Rally Sticks, Yerba Mate
Value: $370

Includes:

  • One free DEXA Scan, RMR, or VO2 Max test (up to $150 value)
  • $200 Gift Card toward any product (many valued around $195)
  • Rally sticks
  • Yerba Mate beverages

Perfect for: Health and wellness enthusiasts looking to kickstart or elevate their fitness journey.

Date Night Prep Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Wicked West & Doule Lash
Value: $180

Includes:

  • $130 Nail Appointment with Wicked West
  • $50 Lash or Eyebrow Service with Doule Lash

Perfect for: A glow-up before your next big date or event — confidence starts with self-care!

Mischievous Sex Shop Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Mischievous Sex Shop
Value: $500

Includes:
A mystery experience from one of Salt Lake’s most playful and daring brands — perfect for those who like a little adventure and surprise.

Tattoo Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: I.risink Tattoo Studio
Value: $100

Includes:

  • $100 Tattoo Gift Card

Perfect for: Anyone ready to add a new piece of art to their skin or finally book that tattoo they’ve been dreaming of.

Platinum Jo Barber Shop Grooming Package
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Platinum Jo
Value: $210

Includes:

  • Haircut with straight razor detailing for hair and beard
  • Hot lather shave with 10-minute scalp massage & aromatherapy hot towels
  • Ear & nose wax
  • Custom styling finish
  • Paul Mitchell shampoo, conditioner, and styling products

Perfect for: The modern man who deserves a full luxury grooming experience.

The Love Club Merch Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: The Love Club
Value: $100

Includes:

  • The Love Club Hat
  • Branded T-shirt
  • Free Ticket Voucher to an upcoming singles event

Perfect for: Social singles who love connecting IRL and repping Salt Lake City’s hottest singles scene in style.

