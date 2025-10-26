Silent Auction: Bid for a Cause

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by: Lunatic Fringe
Value: $232
Includes:
Perfect for: Anyone ready to pamper themselves with salon-quality products and a luxury hair experience.
Starting bid
Donated by: Quarters Arcade Bar
Value: $100
Includes:
Perfect for: A night out filled with games, drinks, and nostalgia at Salt Lake’s favorite arcade bar.
Starting bid
Donated by: Peak Hydration, Peak Wellness, Rally Sticks, Yerba Mate
Value: $370
Includes:
Perfect for: Health and wellness enthusiasts looking to kickstart or elevate their fitness journey.
Starting bid
Donated by: Wicked West & Doule Lash
Value: $180
Includes:
Perfect for: A glow-up before your next big date or event — confidence starts with self-care!
Starting bid
Donated by: Mischievous Sex Shop
Value: $500
Includes:
A mystery experience from one of Salt Lake’s most playful and daring brands — perfect for those who like a little adventure and surprise.
Starting bid
Donated by: I.risink Tattoo Studio
Value: $100
Includes:
Perfect for: Anyone ready to add a new piece of art to their skin or finally book that tattoo they’ve been dreaming of.
Starting bid
Donated by: Platinum Jo
Value: $210
Includes:
Perfect for: The modern man who deserves a full luxury grooming experience.
Starting bid
Donated by: Platinum Jo
Value: $210
Includes:
Perfect for: The modern man who deserves a full luxury grooming experience.
Starting bid
Donated by: The Love Club
Value: $100
Includes:
Perfect for: Social singles who love connecting IRL and repping Salt Lake City’s hottest singles scene in style.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!