Lunch and Film "How Saba Kept Singing"

Join Tikvah Friends for lunch and a movie. "How Saba Kept Singing" is the Emmy Award winning documentary about how musician David "Saba" Wisnia believes he survived three years in the Auschwitz concentration camp as a Polish Jewish teenager by entertaining the Nazi guards with his singing. The film will be introduced by David's grandson, local singer songwriter Avi Wisnea. Sponsored by KleinLife and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. Free event. Registration required by Sunday, January 19th.

Join Tikvah Friends for lunch and a movie. "How Saba Kept Singing" is the Emmy Award winning documentary about how musician David "Saba" Wisnia believes he survived three years in the Auschwitz concentration camp as a Polish Jewish teenager by entertaining the Nazi guards with his singing. The film will be introduced by David's grandson, local singer songwriter Avi Wisnea. Sponsored by KleinLife and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. Free event. Registration required by Sunday, January 19th.

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