Somerset County Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Somerset County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Lunch & Learn: AI for Work Efficiency

2409 Glades Pike

Somerset, PA 15501, USA

Chamber Member
$35

Enjoy the presentation, connect with other professionals, and savor a delicious lunch.

Non Member
$55

Enjoy the presentation, connect with other professionals, and savor a delicious lunch.

Student
$25

Enjoy the presentation, connect with other professionals, and savor a delicious lunch.

Event Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This sponsorship includes six attendees and gives you the chance to briefly address the group, share an overview of your products or services, and highlight what makes your organization stand out. It’s a great way to connect directly with local professionals and increase your visibility in the community

Business Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gain visibility and connect with the community! This sponsorship includes signage at the event, recognition in event materials, and four attendee spots, giving your organization the chance to network with local professionals and showcase your presence.

Friend of the Chamber Sponsor
$60

Show your support for the local business community! This sponsorship includes recognition in event materials and one attendee spot, giving your organization the opportunity to be part of the event and connect with fellow professionals.

Add a donation for Somerset County Chamber of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!