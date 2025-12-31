VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

About this event

Appraisals- Game Show- Lunch & Learn-

2500 E 2nd St

Reno, NV 89595, USA

VIP Admission
$65

Priority entry. Reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Early entry and seats guaranteed in the first 2 rows of venue.


General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Event Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Event with an opportunity to come on stage and speak to our attendees about your services.

Logos added to the badges and entry tickets for event. Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.

 

This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.

Add a donation for VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

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