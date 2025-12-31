Appraisals- Game Show- Lunch & Learn

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About this event
Priority entry. Reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Early entry and seats guaranteed in the first 2 rows of venue.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Sponsor the Event with an opportunity to come on stage and speak to our attendees about your services.
Logos added to the badges and entry tickets for event. Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.
This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.
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