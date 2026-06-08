Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization

Hosted by

Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization

About this event

Lunch and Learn Meeting - July 2026

34 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, USA

Meeting Sponsor
$100

Grants entry to the event to one person and allows for a five-minute promotional talk at the start of the meeting.

Non ECPRO Member (Guest)
$40

Grants entry to the event to those who are not members of ECPRO. Become a member of ECPRO and save on the ticket price. Join at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/emerald-coast-public-relations-organization-membership-drive--2025

ECPRO Member
$25

Grants entry to the event to members of ECPRO in good standing (dues paid). Thank you for being a member of ECPRO!

Add a donation for Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!