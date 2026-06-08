Lunch and Learn Meeting - July 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event to one person and allows for a five-minute promotional talk at the start of the meeting.
Grants entry to the event to those who are not members of ECPRO. Become a member of ECPRO and save on the ticket price. Join at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/emerald-coast-public-relations-organization-membership-drive--2025
Grants entry to the event to members of ECPRO in good standing (dues paid). Thank you for being a member of ECPRO!
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