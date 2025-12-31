Lunch & Learn- Optimizing AI in Real Estate

Hosted by
About this event
As a member this is a free benefit to you! 🎉
Event includes lunch & drinks and an opportunity to network before and after with other VAREP members and Strategic Partners.
Non-Member pricing includes lunch & drinks and an opportunity to network before and after with other VAREP members and Strategic Partners.
Want to save on future lunch and learns? Consider becoming a member and lunch & learns will be free to you as a member.
Sponsor the Lunch & Learn with an opportunity to speak to our attendees about your services.
Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.
This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!