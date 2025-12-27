VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

About this event

The Ramsey's Removing Barriers to Homeownership-3 CE credits

760 Margrave Dr #200

Reno, NV 89502, USA

VAREP Member/non member
$15

Lunch will be provided and you will receive 3 CE Credits. Your $15 will be donated by the instructors back to the Help a Vet Fund. Thank you for attending.

Luncheon Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Lunch & Learn with an opportunity to speak to our attendees about your services.


Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.


This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.

Raffle Tickets
$20

Purchase your raffle tickets🎟️ for your chance to win a raffle. Tickets provided are Arm's Length. All proceeds go to the Help a Vet fund. 🎖️


Thank you for your support for our veterans.

Add a donation for VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

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