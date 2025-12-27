The Ramsey's Removing Barriers to Homeownership-3 CE credits

Hosted by
About this event
Lunch will be provided and you will receive 3 CE Credits. Your $15 will be donated by the instructors back to the Help a Vet Fund. Thank you for attending.
Sponsor the Lunch & Learn with an opportunity to speak to our attendees about your services.
Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.
This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.
Purchase your raffle tickets🎟️ for your chance to win a raffle. Tickets provided are Arm's Length. All proceeds go to the Help a Vet fund. 🎖️
Thank you for your support for our veterans.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!