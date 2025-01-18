Lunch & Learn: Snap & Avista

30 Seconds to Talk About Your Company/Product
Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event
Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
3 Tickets to the event to use or share
Sapphire Sponsor
$500
Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event
Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
2 Tickets to the event to use or share
Ruby Sponsor
$250
Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event
Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
1 Ticket to the event to use or share
