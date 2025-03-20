eventClosed

LUNCH-March 22-CvHS Critique & Competition

1892 Polenta Rd

Clayton, NC 27520, USA

Turkey Sandwich item
Turkey Sandwich
$7
LUNCH Turkey Sandwich Chips Fruit Beverage
Ham Sandwich item
Ham Sandwich
$7
LUNCH Ham Sandwich Chips Fruit Beverage
PB&J Sandwich item
PB&J Sandwich
$7
LUNCH PB&J Sandwich Chips Fruit Beverage
Hot Dog Meal item
Hot Dog Meal
$7
DINNER 2 Hot Dogs Sides (mac & cheese/pasta salad/chips) cookie/brownie beverage

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing