Organization of Women Leaders

Hosted by

Organization of Women Leaders

About this event

Lunch Meeting: March 9, 2026

1451 Queen Emma St

Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

Hi Michelle! 👋
2026 OWL Member
Free

The lunch meeting registration is included with the annual OWL membership. If you are not an OWL member, please use the Guest/Non-Member option.


The Zeffy platform will ask for a donation for the site. Any donation is completely voluntary and does not go to OWL Hawaii.

OWL Guest/Non-Member
$75

Thank you for registering for our Lunch Meeting. Please know that refunds are not available past March 2, 2026.

Add a donation for Organization of Women Leaders

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!