Guest Speaker Roseann Freitas

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About this event
1451 Queen Emma St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
$
This ticket rate is for OWL Members in good standing and part of the annual dues. If you are a guest or a former OWL member, please book the Guest/Non-Member rate.
note: The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits. At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs. The voluntary donation is not required.
We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting. Please know that we understand schedules can change. Ticket refunds are available through May 1, 2026.
note: The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits. At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs. The voluntary donation is not required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!