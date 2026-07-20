Lunch Sponsor

The Lunch Sponsorship Package includes: Soulman's Bar-B-Que will be provided the afternoon of the event to all participates with your company being recognized as the official sponsor on all event marketing. Including the event flyer, branding in the main dining hall and posters for the event. In addition to marketing your company will claim hole 18 on the greens. This includes your company's logo on the hole's pin-flag, a station at the hole where you can meet/network with all participants and run a mini-game if you so choose. Lastly, you will be slotted before the keynote to speak about your company and plug your product/service, and recognized as an official sponsor during the keynote presentation.