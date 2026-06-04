An American flag drapes over a parchment-like background announcing the 45th Annual Luncheon celebrating judicial independence.
FBA Northern District of California Chapter

Hosted by

FBA Northern District of California Chapter

About this event

FBA NDCA 45th Annual Luncheon

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA 50 3rd St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Honored Guests
Free

This ticket is reserved for Judges or approved special guests of the FBA NDCA. Non-approved registrants will be asked to register at the correct level.


Sponsored Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

This ticket reserves nine seats for your firm or agency. In addition, your firm or agency will be listed as a sponsor in our event program. All tables will host at least one judge.

Sponsors do not need to be FBA Members to purchase a table.

FBA Member*: Standard and Solo Practitioner Individual
$230

This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.

*MUST BE AN ACTIVE FBA MEMBER. Membership will be confirmed with ticket purchase.

FBA Member*: Government or Non-Profit Individual
$160

This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.

*MUST BE AN ACTIVE FBA MEMBER. Membership will be confirmed with ticket purchase.

Non-FBA Member: Standard and Solo Practitioner Individual
$260

This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.

Non-FBA Government or Non-Profit Individual
$190

This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.

Admin Only
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!