FBA NDCA 45th Annual Luncheon

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About this event
San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
This ticket is reserved for Judges or approved special guests of the FBA NDCA. Non-approved registrants will be asked to register at the correct level.
This ticket reserves nine seats for your firm or agency. In addition, your firm or agency will be listed as a sponsor in our event program. All tables will host at least one judge.
Sponsors do not need to be FBA Members to purchase a table.
This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.
*MUST BE AN ACTIVE FBA MEMBER. Membership will be confirmed with ticket purchase.
This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.
*MUST BE AN ACTIVE FBA MEMBER. Membership will be confirmed with ticket purchase.
This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.
This ticket reserves one seat at a table with other individual ticket purchasers. At least one judge will be present at all tables.
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