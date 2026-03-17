Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

Hosted by

Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

About this event

Lunchtime Art Lectures (WKS)

6 Wonson St

Gloucester, MA 01930, USA

Lunchtime Lecture March 25
$10

8 left!

NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT change, this before you hit accept

Lunchtime Lecture March 26
$10

8 left!

NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT change, this before you hit accept

Lunchtime Lecture March 27
$10

8 left!

NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT change, this before you hit accept

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!