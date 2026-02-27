HA-HA-Happy Hour 4A CURE

HA-HA-Happy Hour 4 A CURE is an afternoon comedy fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Join us May 20, 2026, from 1:30PM to 3:00PM at Waters Edge of Lake Wales for hors d'oeuvres and drinks with Sam Capers, Jay K, and a special guest, Professional Comic & Alzheimer's Caregiver, Mary Kay BikerChick. Your $20 ticket includes sips, snacks, and the show while supporting families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.



