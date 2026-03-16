Lunchtime Legacy Lessons / Aprendiendo Juntos en el Almuerzo

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Tuesday, March 24 - Soccer Lessons with Alex, Erick and Ryan
Martes, 24 de marzo: Clases de fútbol con Alex, Erick y Ryan
Wednesday, March 25 - Origami in Spanish with Marc and Marifer
Miércoles, 25 de marzo: Origami en español con Marc y Marifer
Thursday, March 26 - Air Dry Clay Figurines with Freddy, Jose and Leandro
Jueves, 26 de marzo: Figuritas de arcilla con Freddy, Jose y Leandro
Monday, March 30 - ASL with Annie, Sara and Sophia
Lunes, 30 de marzo: Lengua de Signos Americana (ASL) con Annie, Sara y Sophia
Tuesday, March 31 - Watercolor Painting with Cristal and Jaqui
Martes, 31 de marzo: Pintura con acuarelas con Cristal y Jaqui
Wednesday, April 1 - Directed Drawing with Via
Miércoles, 1 de abril: Dibujo guiado con Via
Tuesday, March 23 - Solve a 2x2 Rubik’s Cube with Ivan
Martes, 23 de marzo: Resuelve un Rubik’s Cube de 2x2 con Ivan
Llévate a casa el Rubik's Cube
Wednesday, March 24 - Origami with Angel and Noah V
Miércoles, 24 de marzo: Origami con Angel y Noah V
Thursday, March 25 - Cross Stitch with Arianna
Jueves, 25 de marzo: C ostura de punto de cruz con Arianna
Monday, March 30 - Wiffle Ball Batting Lessons with Noah A and Xavier
Lunes, 30 de marzo: Clases de bateo de wiffle ball con Noah A y Xavier
PLEASE SEND IN A WHITE ITEM TO TIE DYE
POR FAVOR, ENVÍA UNA PRENDA BLANCA PARA TEÑIRLA CON TIE-DYE
Tuesday, March 31 - Tie Dye with Sofia and Stephanye
__Martes, 31 de marzo: Tie-dye con Sofia y Stephanye
Wednesday, April 1 - Resin Keychains with Ash, Riann and Violet
Miércoles, 1 de abril: Llaveros de resina con Ash, Riann y Violet
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