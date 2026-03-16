Conejo Academy PFA

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Conejo Academy PFA

About this event

Lunchtime Legacy Lessons / Aprendiendo Juntos en el Almuerzo

280 N Conejo School Rd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, USA

Soccer / Futbol - 1st and 2nd Grade
Pay what you can

Tuesday, March 24 - Soccer Lessons with Alex, Erick and Ryan


Martes, 24 de marzo: Clases de fútbol con Alex, Erick y Ryan

Origami en español - 1st and 2nd Grade
Pay what you can

Wednesday, March 25 - Origami in Spanish with Marc and Marifer


Miércoles, 25 de marzo: Origami en español con Marc y Marifer

Air Dry Clay / Figuritas de arcilla - 1st and 2nd Grade
Pay what you can

Thursday, March 26 - Air Dry Clay Figurines with Freddy, Jose and Leandro


Jueves, 26 de marzo: Figuritas de arcilla con Freddy, Jose y Leandro

ASL - 1st and 2nd Grade
Pay what you can

Monday, March 30 - ASL with Annie, Sara and Sophia


Lunes, 30 de marzo: Lengua de Signos Americana (ASL) con Annie, Sara y Sophia

Watercolor painting / Pintura Acuarelas - 1st and 2nd Grade
Pay what you can

Tuesday, March 31 - Watercolor Painting with Cristal and Jaqui


Martes, 31 de marzo: Pintura con acuarelas con Cristal y Jaqui

Directed Drawing / Dibujo guiado - 1st and 2nd Grade
Pay what you can

Wednesday, April 1 - Directed Drawing with Via


Miércoles, 1 de abril: Dibujo guiado con Via

2x2 Rubik’s Cube - 3rd-5th Grade
Pay what you can

Tuesday, March 23 - Solve a 2x2 Rubik’s Cube with Ivan


Martes, 23 de marzo: Resuelve un Rubik’s Cube de 2x2 con Ivan

Take your 2x2 Rubik's Cube Home
$5

Llévate a casa el Rubik's Cube

Origami - 3rd-5th Grade
Pay what you can

Wednesday, March 24 - Origami with Angel and Noah V


Miércoles, 24 de marzo: Origami con Angel y Noah V

Cross Stitch - 3rd-5th
Pay what you can

Thursday, March 25 - Cross Stitch with Arianna


Jueves, 25 de marzo: C ostura de punto de cruz con Arianna

Wiffle Ball Batting - 3rd-5th
Pay what you can

Monday, March 30 - Wiffle Ball Batting Lessons with Noah A and Xavier


Lunes, 30 de marzo: Clases de bateo de wiffle ball con Noah A y Xavier

Tie Dye - 3rd to 5th Grade
Pay what you can

PLEASE SEND IN A WHITE ITEM TO TIE DYE


POR FAVOR, ENVÍA UNA PRENDA BLANCA PARA TEÑIRLA CON TIE-DYE


Tuesday, March 31 - Tie Dye with Sofia and Stephanye


__Martes, 31 de marzo: Tie-dye con Sofia y Stephanye

Resin Keychains
Pay what you can

Wednesday, April 1 - Resin Keychains with Ash, Riann and Violet


Miércoles, 1 de abril: Llaveros de resina con Ash, Riann y Violet

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