Lupus Health Symposium

Hosted by
About this event
11751 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, FL, 3222511751 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225, USA
Enjoy the symposium. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeX2gza-291pj9VDSdUw7BdYZRQc3e-EQlAyfgBHq-PhZj8nQ/viewform?usp=header
Logo on all marketing materials, Vendor table, Recognition during opening remarks, Full-page program ad, Social media acknowledgment, and Opportunity to provide branded materials
Logo on event flyer and website, Vendor table, Half-page program ad, and Social media recognition
Logo on program, Quarter-page ad, and Social media mention
Name listed in the program, and Social media thank you
$
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