A New Page Inc

Hosted by

A New Page Inc

About this event

Lupus Health Symposium

Jim Fortuna Senior Center

11751 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, FL, 3222511751 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on all marketing materials, Vendor table, Recognition during opening remarks, Full-page program ad, Social media acknowledgment, and Opportunity to provide branded materials

 

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event flyer and website, Vendor table, Half-page program ad, and Social media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo on program, Quarter-page ad, and Social media mention

Community Partner
$250

Name listed in the program, and Social media thank you

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