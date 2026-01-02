Lupus Society Of Illinois

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Lupus Society Of Illinois

About this shop

Lupus Society Of Illinois's Shop

LSI Baseball Hat item
LSI Baseball Hat item
LSI Baseball Hat
$45
  • Fabric: Cotton chino twill
  • 6 panel construction
  • Mid profile
  • Structured crown
  • Sewn eyelets
  • Curved visor with matching undervisor
  • Hook-and-loop closure
  • Size: One size fits most
LSI Windbreaker item
LSI Windbreaker
$75

This lightweight jacket is designed to keep the rain out while the weather's still warm. Two side zip pockets keep your cell phone and keys out of the rain too while an elastic waistband and adjustable Velcro® cuffs provide another shutter against the elements. This water-resistant shell is made with 100% taffeta nylon. Available in unisex sizes S-4XL.

  • Fabric: taffeta nylon
  • Water resistant
  • Two side zip pockets
  • Elastic waistband
  • Adjustable Velcro® cuffs
Purple Fleece Vest item
Purple Fleece Vest
$75

Add a layer of warmth with our extra soft, cozy micro-fleece vest. Lightweight, with an anti-pill finish, this cool-weather essential. Available in sizes:
Women sizes S-3XL (sold out of 2XL)
Men sizes S-4XL

100% polyester micro-fleece
Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping
Non-zippered front pockets
Open hem

LSI Journal with Pen item
LSI Journal with Pen
$25
  • Polyurethane fabric wrapped hard cover
  • Perfect bound
  • 50 sheets (100 pages)
  • White, lined paper
  • Elastic closure
  • Elastic pen loop
  • Ribbon page marker
  • Includes plastic pen with medium point, black ink
  • Size: 7" H x 5-7/8" W x 1/2" D
Stadium Seat Cushion item
Stadium Seat Cushion
$65
  • Material: 70D polyester with foam cushion
  • Carrying handle
  • Storage pocket
  • Size: 14" H x 14" W x 1-1/2" D
LSI Folding Chair item
LSI Folding Chair
$100
  • Material: 600D Polyester
  • Black steel frame
  • Two mesh cup holders
  • Packed in carrying bag with drawstring cord
  • Weight limit: 300 lbs
  • Size: 34" H x 32" W x 20" D
LSI Ceramic Tumbler 14oz item
LSI Ceramic Tumbler 14oz item
LSI Ceramic Tumbler 14oz item
LSI Ceramic Tumbler 14oz
$30
  • Tumbler: Single-wall ceramic
  • Lid/band: Silicone
  • Closure: Snap-on lid
  • Removable silicone band
  • Capacity: 14 oz
2" Mini Speaker item
2" Mini Speaker
$15

The Ditty Bluetooth Speaker W/ Micro Cloth is a powerful tool for brands and businesses looking to connect with their audience in a meaningful way. This compact, portable speaker boasts an impressive 2 hours of nonstop music, making it perfect for on-the-go entertainment or presentations.

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