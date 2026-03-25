Lush Family Dental Charity Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Do not need to know all 4 players at this time. If submitted under 1 name we will have all players sign up under that name at check-in.
Would love to fill all hole sponsorships with Des Moines area business! We will have signage at the hole and at the check-in promoting your brand and more than anything appreciate the fiscal contribution to these cause!
Feel free to host an event or game at your tee-box if you would like!
Text Blake at 641-420-6539 for any additional questions.
Nick Williams at Land Concierge
Pat Macke at Absolute Lawncare
$
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