Lush Family Dental Charity, Inc.

Hosted by

Lush Family Dental Charity, Inc.

About this event

Lush Family Dental Charity Golf Outing 2026

4908 University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50311, USA

1 team (4 players)
$700

Do not need to know all 4 players at this time. If submitted under 1 name we will have all players sign up under that name at check-in.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Would love to fill all hole sponsorships with Des Moines area business! We will have signage at the hole and at the check-in promoting your brand and more than anything appreciate the fiscal contribution to these cause!

Feel free to host an event or game at your tee-box if you would like!

Text Blake at 641-420-6539 for any additional questions.

DJ Sponsor (already claimed!)
$500

Nick Williams at Land Concierge

Drink Sponsor (already claimed!)
$800

Pat Macke at Absolute Lawncare

Add a donation for Lush Family Dental Charity, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!