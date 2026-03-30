Lust & Found - Jock Auction 2026

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1475 university avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to Abundant Housing Los Angeles.
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to ONYX Southwest.
"It's gonna be dank. I'm wearing it for 5-10 workouts and will ***** real good n shoot my super thick MAN ***** all over it. I'm going to rub it under my pits too....get a whiff of my anabolic STINK"
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to The Trevor Project.
"I am an avid gym goer and would love to donate this used jock. I will continue to workout wearing it so it will be nice and ripe by the time it is ready for donation."
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will go to the Health Initiative for Men in Vancouver.
Worn and put to the test, this jock has joined Lobo through multiple workouts. From intense lifts to sweat-heavy cardio sessions. In his own words, they're: “nice and sweaty.”
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to Los Angeles LGBT Center Youth Services.
This jockstrap has been put through the wringer. From multiple go-go dancing gigs, to being a participant in many other activities that we have to be careful mentioning.
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to The Red Umbrella Fund.
Worn through a full night of go-go dancing—so yes, very sweaty—and kept on during a… very lively after-hours experience. Let’s just say it didn’t sit idle.
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to (Awaiting Model's Selection)
"How’s this jock? Let’s just say it’s got a strong personality. Worn during intense dance sessions and some very adventurous moments, it’s become a favorite for those who appreciate something… well-lived-in."
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to Queer Care Inc.
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to (Awaiting Model's Selection)
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to Pineapple Support.
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to LookOut Publications.
"Just imagine it… your face pressed close, breathing in that deep, raw, manly scent
That worn, lived-in musk after I’ve pushed myself to the limit in the gym, every drop of sweat earned.
I kept it on through the heat, the grind… and only slipped it off when things started getting even more intense
(you can guess what kind of “cardio” I mean)
Now it still carries all of that energy… that moment… that release
Picture being right there with me — the heat, the closeness, the tension breaking —
and having this in your hands, holding onto every last trace of it."
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to the Center Ride Out for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
"I've been working out in these. And, then, I use them to clean up a certain mess afterwards. I'll be repeating this process a few times before shipping them."
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to Trans Lifeline
Starting bid
20% of the total this jock sells for will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center
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