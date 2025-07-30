Troop 414's Shop

$85 - for registration
$1 - administrative cost
Fund your scout account for summer camp 2026.
Deadline for Full Payment: May 15th. Last day to cancel and receive full refund is April 30th
Adult leaders attending summer camp.
Due Dates
Jan 20th- $100
Feb 20th- $100
Mar 20th- $100
April 20th-$100
May 5th-$100
