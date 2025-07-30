Troop 414's Shop

414 Numeral item
414 Numeral
$4.40
National Dues for Scouts item
National Dues for Scouts
$86

$85 - for registration

$1 - administrative cost

Summer Camp - Youth Full Payment item
Summer Camp - Youth Full Payment
$500

Fund your scout account for summer camp 2026.

Deadline for Full Payment: May 15th.  Last day to cancel and receive full refund is April 30th

Summer Camp - Adult Full Payment item
Summer Camp - Adult Full Payment
$250

Adult leaders attending summer camp.

Deadline for Full Payment: May 15th.  Last day to cancel and receive full refund is April 30th

Summer Camp - Youth 5 monthly Payments item
Summer Camp - Youth 5 monthly Payments
$100

Due Dates

Jan 20th- $100

Feb 20th- $100

Mar 20th- $100

April 20th-$100

May 5th-$100

Deadline for Full Payment: May 15th.  Last day to cancel and receive full refund is April 30th


