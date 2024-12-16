Lutheran Towers's Silent Auction

This 24*36 stretched canvas painting by renowned Lutheran Towers resident, Robert West portrays the historic Fox Theatre at night, illuminated by its iconic neon signage. The marquee advertises an evening event, capturing a bustling street scene with people dressed for a formal occasion, walking under the glow of the theatre’s lights. The rich architectural details of the Fox Theatre are highlighted, including its distinctive towers and ornate entrance, which are set against a backdrop of the city skyline and an evening sky filled with stars. The wet street reflects the lights, adding vibrancy and depth to the scene. This artwork evokes a sense of elegance and nostalgia, blending modern touches with a classic, timeless setting. All proceeds from this auction will go directly to benefit Lutheran Towers. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, your donation is tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Thank you for your generosity and support in helping us continue our mission!

This 24*36 stretched canvas painting by renowned Lutheran Towers resident, Robert West portrays the historic Fox Theatre at night, illuminated by its iconic neon signage. The marquee advertises an evening event, capturing a bustling street scene with people dressed for a formal occasion, walking under the glow of the theatre’s lights. The rich architectural details of the Fox Theatre are highlighted, including its distinctive towers and ornate entrance, which are set against a backdrop of the city skyline and an evening sky filled with stars. The wet street reflects the lights, adding vibrancy and depth to the scene. This artwork evokes a sense of elegance and nostalgia, blending modern touches with a classic, timeless setting. All proceeds from this auction will go directly to benefit Lutheran Towers. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, your donation is tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Thank you for your generosity and support in helping us continue our mission!

