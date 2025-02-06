Join us for an uplifting evening of praise and worship at our Gospel Concert! Enjoy powerful performances by talented gospel artists and Christian comedians. See the flyer for more details. **Time: 7:00 PM | Location: The Center for Manifestation {3102 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610}
4/4 Gospel Concert - Concert + To Go Dinner
$45
Join us for an uplifting evening of praise and worship at our Gospel Concert! Enjoy powerful performances by talented gospel artists and Christian comedians, followed by a grab & go dinner from Carrabba's Italian Grill. See the flyer for more details. **Time: 7:00 PM | Location: The Center for Manifestation {3102 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610}
4/4 Gospel Concert - Meet the Artist VIP Experience
$60
SOLD OUT...SOLD OUT
Enhance your evening of gospel music and Christian comedy with the "Meet the Artist VIP Experience." This VIP Experience includes a night filled with music, dinner, and a personal connection with "The Artist" in a relaxed and intimate setting. Whether you're a long time fan or discovering his music for the first time, this night promises memories that will last a lifetime. Afterwards, join us in the concert venue as a VIP guest where you'll be seated in a special reserved section. Limited tickets available. See the flyer for more details. **Time: 6:00 PM, with concert to follow at 7:00 PM | Location: The Center for Manifestation {3102 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610}
2/12 Community CPR Awareness Event
Free
FREE ADMISSION: Join us on February 12th for a Community CPR Awareness Event hosted by Dr. Sabrina Nelson-Winters to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Lunch will be served. See the flyer for more details. **Time: 1:15 PM | Location: New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. {2511 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL, 33605}
2/20 Luvator's Legacy Weekend Kickoff Event at Bubba's 33
Free
FREE ADMISSION: Join us on February 20th to support our fundraiser at Bubba's 33 {2580 S. Falkenburg Rd. Brandon, FL}, anytime from 11 AM to 10 PM! 10% of your bill supports the AHA. *Special performance by Ebonie Paris from 7-9 PM* We hope to see you there! See the flyer for more details.
2/28 Night in Red ~ Dinner at Table 22
$50
Dress to impress in your finest red attire and join us for a sophisticated evening of dining and connection. Show the host your ticket when you arrive, and enjoy your dinner at Table 22, starting at 6 PM. Arrive at your convenience and savor exquisite cuisine, elegant ambiance, and unforgettable memories. **Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM | Location: Table 22 {4924 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33617}
3/22 Solutions to Disparity in Healthcare Summit
Free
**This event has been postponed until further notice.
FREE ADMISSION: Join us on March 22nd for the Solutions to Disparity in Healthcare panel discussion. This summit is part of our collective efforts to support Dr. Sabrina Nelson-Winters for the 2025 Woman of Impact Award, recognizing her dedication to advancing health equity. The panel will feature key voices from healthcare, advocacy, and community leadership, discussing actionable solutions to close health disparity gaps, particularly within underserved communities. See the flyer for more details. **Time: 11:00 AM | Location: Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library {1505 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, FL 33602}
