LUX | May 4, 2025

1 ticket per adult attendee required. Kids are free!
Carpool Parking Pass
$7
This Carpool Parking Passes allows you to park in the attached lot behind The Lodge on Broadway. These are for cars arriving with 2 or more people from different households inside (if you are a couple, we encourage you to carpool with a third person). There are 20 available spots total. Please print your email confirmation and and display in your window.
Accessibility Parking Pass
$7
This pass allows you to park in the attached lot behind The Lodge on Broadway. This is for those who have a valid handicap tag or for those with active injuries. You are not required to carpool.
Add a donation for Ecstatic Dance Nashville (Dance Medicine USA)
$
