LUX Gala Silent Auction

Valued at $1,000

Signed Nathaniel Rateliff Guitar

Own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of music history. This guitar has been personally signed by acclaimed artist Nathaniel Rateliff, known for his soulful sound and powerful storytelling.

Whether you’re a music lover, collector, or simply appreciate unique memorabilia, this signed guitar is a standout piece—perfect for display in your home, office, or music room.

More than just an instrument, it represents artistry, passion, and the enduring impact of music.

A rare opportunity to own a signed piece from an iconic artist—while supporting a meaningful cause.