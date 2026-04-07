LUX Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
The Village Club or Delivered
Starting bid
Valued at $3,000-$5,000
Make your home shine bright next Christmas—without lifting a finger. This exclusive package from 2Keys includes professional holiday light design and installation for the 2026 season, transforming your home into a warm and festive display.
Enjoy the beauty of a custom, professionally installed light display that brings joy to your family, your neighbors, and all who pass by.
Starting bid
Valued at $1,000
Signed Nathaniel Rateliff Guitar
Own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of music history. This guitar has been personally signed by acclaimed artist Nathaniel Rateliff, known for his soulful sound and powerful storytelling.
Whether you’re a music lover, collector, or simply appreciate unique memorabilia, this signed guitar is a standout piece—perfect for display in your home, office, or music room.
More than just an instrument, it represents artistry, passion, and the enduring impact of music.
A rare opportunity to own a signed piece from an iconic artist—while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Valued at $240
This golden girl didn’t lay eggs… she laid Chick-fil-A.
Stuffed to the brim with Chick-fil-A gift cards, this fabulous feathered friend is ready to keep you and your crew happily fed for many meals to come. From crispy chicken sandwiches to waffle fries and those legendary nuggets—consider your dinner plans handled.
Perfect for busy nights, post-sports chaos, or “we just don’t feel like cooking” evenings (aka… most nights 😄).
And let’s be honest—having a chicken full of Chick-fil-A gift cards on your counter is just plain fun.
Adopt this hen, enjoy the feast, and support CCS all at the same time—win, win, win.
Starting bid
Valued at $5,000
See the world with clarity—no glasses, no contacts, no hassle. This exclusive package offers LASIK vision correction performed by the highly respected Dr. Cutarelli, a leader in advanced vision care.
Imagine waking up and seeing clearly, enjoying everyday moments, travel, and activities with newfound freedom and confidence. LASIK is a life-changing procedure designed to reduce or eliminate dependence on corrective lenses, giving you sharper vision and greater ease in your daily life.
With expert care and cutting-edge technology, you’ll be in trusted hands every step of the way.
Invest in your vision while supporting the mission of Colorado Classical School—bringing clarity to both sight and purpose.
Starting bid
Valued at $3,000
Gather your closest friends for a truly unforgettable evening at the charming Red Barn Farm. This exclusive dinner party for 10 offers a beautifully curated, upscale experience set against the warmth and rustic elegance of the farm.
Enjoy an intimate night of exceptional food, meaningful conversation, and relaxed hospitality in a setting that feels both refined and inviting. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply savoring time together, this evening promises to be one to remember.
From the ambiance to the shared table, every detail is designed to create a memorable and elevated experience with those you love most.
A perfect opportunity to slow down, gather well, and enjoy a special night—while supporting the mission of Colorado Classical School.
Starting bid
Valued at $420
Invest in your health with this thoughtfully curated wellness experience that combines movement and restoration.
This package includes:
• One EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) at-home workout session with a personal trainer—an efficient, full-body workout designed to maximize results in minimal time through advanced muscle activation.
• One IV therapy session from gIVe—a personalized infusion to hydrate, replenish essential nutrients, and support energy, recovery, and overall well-being.
Together, these experiences offer a powerful balance of strength and renewal—helping you feel stronger, more energized, and restored from the inside out.
A unique opportunity to prioritize your health while supporting the mission of Colorado Classical School.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Enjoy the gift of exceptional meals—without the planning, prepping, or cleanup. This gift card to Good Eaters, a local personal chef service, brings thoughtfully prepared, delicious meals straight to your table.
Whether you’re looking to simplify busy weeknights, host with ease, or simply enjoy nourishing, chef-crafted food at home, Good Eaters delivers quality, flavor, and care in every bite.
From wholesome, family-friendly dinners to elevated, ready-to-enjoy meals, this is the perfect blend of convenience and culinary excellence.
Savor more time around the table—while supporting the mission of Colorado Classical School.
Starting bid
Value: $175
Get ready to climb to new heights! This exciting experience gives up to four students (kindergarten and older) the chance to enjoy a fun-filled rock climbing outing with Miss Bogan and Mrs. Schmitt.
Your child will learn the basics of climbing in a safe and supportive environment, build confidence, and have a blast reaching the top alongside friends. Whether they’re a first-time climber or already love an adventure, this experience is sure to be unforgettable!
Details:
Don’t miss this chance for your child to reach new heights, make lasting memories, and spend special time with teachers outside the classroom!
Starting bid
Valued at $2,000
Enjoy an unforgettable day on one of Colorado’s most prestigious and sought-after courses with this exclusive golf outing for two at The Sanctuary Golf Course.
This special experience includes the opportunity to play alongside Mark Mauro and Dale DeLeo—two of the most fun and entertaining guys around—**promising not only incredible golf, but plenty of laughs and memorable moments along the way.
Known for its breathtaking views, pristine fairways, and elite reputation, The Sanctuary offers a premier golf experience unlike any other.
Package Includes: • Golf for two at the exclusive The Sanctuary Golf Course • Round hosted by Dale Deleo and Mark Mauro • A day filled with great golf, fellowship, and fun • An unforgettable experience at one of Colorado’s most beautiful private courses
Perfect for golf lovers, a memorable client outing, or anyone looking to enjoy a first-class day on the greens.
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Elevate your next gathering with this beautifully curated collection of artisan bites and entertaining essentials. Featuring a stunning wood serving board and a selection of gourmet treats, this bundle is designed for effortless hosting and memorable moments around the table.
Enjoy a thoughtful assortment of premium snacks—all perfectly suited for creating a delicious, crowd-pleasing spread.
Whether you’re hosting friends, enjoying a cozy night in, or gifting someone special, this collection brings together flavor, beauty, and simplicity.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Step into a healthier, more energized version of yourself with this all-in-one wellness package from My Fit Foods—designed to fuel your body, simplify nutrition, and provide expert guidance along the way.
This experience begins with a comprehensive InBody composition analysis, offering a detailed look at your body metrics, paired with a personalized consultation to help you understand your results and set meaningful, attainable goals.
You’ll also receive one month of Fit Club, providing accountability, structure, and a supportive community to help you stay consistent and motivated.
As part of this exclusive package, enjoy a private consultation with renowned body coach Josh Welchert, who will offer expert insight and a personalized approach to help you achieve lasting results.
To make healthy living both easy and delicious, this package also includes 21 chef-prepared meals from My Fit Foods, crafted with clean, high-quality ingredients to support your wellness journey.
✨ Whether you’re looking to reset, recharge, or elevate your routine, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in your health.
Starting bid
Unlock the confidence of a beautiful, healthy smile with this exclusive orthodontic experience from Union Orthodontics, featuring care from Dr. Gabe Luttrell, a board-certified orthodontist known for creating exceptional smiles for patients of all ages.
This package includes $1,500 toward orthodontic treatment, offering a meaningful head start toward a fully customized smile transformation. Whether you’re considering braces, Invisalign, or exploring options for your child, this is an incredible opportunity to receive expert care from one of the most trusted orthodontic teams in the area.
At Union Orthodontics, advanced technology meets personalized, patient-centered care—ensuring a comfortable experience and results that last a lifetime.
✨ A confident smile is one of the greatest gifts you can give—whether for yourself or someone you love.
Starting bid
Valued at: $1,000
Treat your little ones to a delightful hands-on baking experience with this private cupcake decorating class designed for young aspiring pastry chefs!
Hosted for up to 10 school-aged children (ages 5+), this fun and interactive event includes all materials provided and guided instruction as participants learn the art of cupcake decorating. Each child will enjoy decorating their own sweet creations while learning beginner decorating techniques in a memorable, creativity-filled experience.
Package Includes:
• Private cupcake decorating party for up to 10 children
• All supplies provided, including pre-made cupcakes and frosting
• Instruction on coloring frosting and basic piping techniques
• Guidance in decorating cupcakes and creating simple buttercream designs, including flowers
• Each child takes home 4–6 beautifully decorated cupcakes
Date & Location: To be coordinated based on winner and host availability
Starting bid
Valued at: $275
Preserve life’s sweetest moments with a beautiful professional mini photo session from Rinaro Photo!
Whether capturing family memories, milestone moments, or updated portraits, this outdoor mini session offers a timeless way to cherish the season you’re in.
Package Includes:
• 30-minute outdoor mini photo session
• 5 high-resolution digital downloads
• Access to a fully edited online gallery
• Opportunity to purchase additional prints or digital images
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Valued at: $1100
Gather your friends for a charming and memorable afternoon of learning, laughter, and homemade treats!
Invite up to 9 guests to join you for this delightful private experience exploring the history and art of canning. Guests will enjoy hands-on instruction while creating delicious homemade goods to take home and savor.
Experience Includes:
• Private canning event for up to 10 guests total
• Learn the history and traditional methods of canning
• Each guest will make and take home:
– Homemade jam
– A favorite pickled vegetable
• Enjoy specialty beverages during the event, including fun drinks guests can “can” themselves
A unique and memorable experience perfect for gathering with friends and learning a timeless skill!
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with donor
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with this professional Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Skin Rejuvenation Treatment for the face and neck, generously provided by Hilton Aesthetics.
Designed to restore a brighter, more youthful complexion, IPL uses advanced lightwave technology to target common skin concerns and promote clearer, healthier-looking skin.
Treatment Includes:
• IPL Skin Rejuvenation treatment for Face & Neck
• Targets hyperpigmentation and dark spots
• Helps reduce redness associated with rosacea
• Minimizes the appearance of broken capillaries
• Performed by the skilled team at Hilton Aesthetics
Please Note:
• Recipient should avoid sun exposure for two weeks following treatment
• Skin must be free of any tan or self-tanner at time of appointment
Starting bid
Valued at: $300
Own a piece of Denver basketball excitement with this exclusive hand-signed Peyton Watson Denver Nuggets jersey—a must-have for fans and collectors alike.
As one of the Nuggets’ rising stars, Peyton Watson represents the next generation of Denver talent with his dynamic athleticism, defensive intensity, and high-energy play. Personally autographed, this authentic jersey is a unique collectible perfect for displaying in your home, office, or fan cave.
Whether you’re a devoted Nuggets fan, sports memorabilia collector, or simply looking for an unforgettable gift, this standout item combines rarity, authenticity, and team pride.
Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of Nuggets history while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
Valued at: $150
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated gift package from one of our community’s favorite local coffee spots, Mango Tree Coffee!
This special package includes merchandise, coffee, and other delightful goodies from Mango Tree—perfect for coffee lovers and supporters of meaningful mission-driven businesses alike.
More than exceptional coffee, Mango Tree carries a Kingdom-centered mission to alleviate poverty for children around the world through their coffee roasting efforts.
Treat yourself or bless someone else with this wonderful package while supporting both local business and a greater purpose.
Starting bid
Value at: $50
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate sugar-filled surprise with this delightful Sweet Tooth Candy Basket!
Packed with a playful assortment of favorite candies, sweet treats, and gift cards to local candy shops, this basket is perfect for kids, families, or anyone who loves indulging in something sweet.
Starting bid
Valued at: $125
Experience the best of Castle Rock with this thoughtfully curated Taste of Castle Rock Gift Basket, featuring a collection of local favorites to enjoy and explore.
This special package includes three $25 gift cards to popular Castle Rock restaurants, two bottles of local wine, locally brewed craft beer, wine glasses, and additional hand-selected goodies—making it the perfect way to savor the charm, flavor, and hospitality of our wonderful community.
✨ Whether enjoyed as a date night, shared with friends, or gifted to someone special, this basket offers a delightful taste of all that Castle Rock has to offer.
Starting bid
Valued at: $250
Grab your girlfriends and enjoy an exclusive private shopping party at the darling local boutique, Mod Mountain Blue!
Treat yourself and your friends to a fun-filled evening of fashion, refreshments, and shopping while enjoying a personalized boutique experience in a private setting.
Experience Includes:
• A private shopping party hosted at Mod Mountain Blue Boutique
• Complimentary appetizers and drinks for you and your guests
• $50 gift card for the winning bidder to shop
• Special shopping discounts for all attending guests
• A fun raffle giveaway during the event.
Perfect for a girls’ night out, birthday celebration, or simply a stylish evening with friends!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!