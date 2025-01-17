Luxe Lawn Pink & Blue Fundraiser 4.26@3pm

Pre-sale Dinner for One Chicken Pasta + Vegetables + roll
$10
Dinner for One Chicken Pasta + Vegetables + Roll
Pre-sale Dinner for One Veggie Pasta + Vegetables + roll
$10
Dinner for One Veggie Pasta + Vegetables + Roll
Pre-sale PINK FAN
$10
Pre-sale PINK FAN
Pre-sale BLUE FAN
$10
Pre-sale BLUE FAN
Pre-sale BLACK FAN
$10
Pre-sale BLACK FAN
Table for two inside lounge
$120
2 tickets 2 seats 1 table inside lounges
2 drink tickets . The Nelson's Lounge
high top tables of 4 access to pool table, TV's and indoor lounge music. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
General Admission ONLY
$45
Includes: 1 Entry to event
(DOES NOT INCLUDE RESERVED SEATING) limited free seating first come. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Includes: 1 Entry to event
1 Inside reserved seat at high top table for 4 in Lounge
$60
1 reserved seat at table of 4, 1 beverage ticket .Inside Lounge seating at table of four. The Nelson's Lounge
high top tables of 4 access to pool table, TV's and indoor lounge music. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
1 Outside Reserved Seat, 1 ticket under tent
$65
One reserved seat at a table of 24 under a tent.
Includes: (1 entry ticket) 1 Beverage ticket, You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
High Top Poolside ONE Reserved Seat At Table of 4
$50
1 reserved seat at table of 4, Includes: (1 entry ticket) 1 Beverage ticket, NO TENT . You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
3 Reserved seats, 1 table under umbrella + 3 entry tickets
and 3 beverage tickets. ( one couches that seats 3. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
5 Reserved seats, 5 table under tent + 5 entry tickets +5 beverage tickets. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Early Bird Outodoor Covered Patio for 12 looking down
$600
groupTicketCaption
12 Reserved seat on upstairs 1 beverage ticket 1 entry ticket. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Outdoors Exhibitor
$200
You will have a vendor space 10x10. We do not provide any tables, chairs , tablecloths or tents. You Must Bring your own, TENT colors Allowed
WHITE - BLUE - PINK only These Colors. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Cigar exhibitor outdoors
$100
One approved Cigar exhibitor space. You will have a vendor space. We do not provide any tables, chairs , tablecloths or tents. You Must Bring your own, TENT colors Allowed
WHITE - BLUE - PINK only These Colors. You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Reception Sponsor
$500
Mention in announcements
Logo on Our Society Ball website
1 Ticket
2 Beverage tickets
Logo on Banner
You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Valet Sponsor
$700
Mention in announcements
Logo on Our Society Ball website
2 Tickets
2 Beverage tickets
Logo on Banner
You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Red Carpet Sponsor
$1,000
Mention in announcements
Logo on Our Society Ball website
1 month add on ntheknow.com valued 1200
1 vendor spot
2 Reserved Seating Tickets
2 Beverage Tickets
You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Logo on Banner
Food Sponsor
$1
Mention in announcements
Logo on Our Society Ball website
2 week add on ntheknow.com valued 600
1 vendor spot
2 Reserved Seating Tickets
2 Beverage Tickets
You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Logo on Banner
Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000
Main Stage 3 minutes speech1 month add on ntheknow.com valued 1200
Mention in announcements
1 vendor Spot
Logo on Our Society Ball website
4 Reserved Seating Tickets
4 Beverage Tickets
Logo on Banner
You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Raffle Ticket
$20
Raffle ticket to win Glamour Spa Basket including 24k Cream, Bottle of Champagne, Candles Spa Wrap set and more , Winner announced at event
DONATION $25
$25
Donate to our cause ! Tax receipt for your write off included. Thanks
DONATION $50
$50
Donate to our cause ! Tax receipt for your write off included. Thanks
DONATION $75
$75
Donate to our cause ! Tax receipt for your write off included. Thanks
Early Bird Vendor 10x10 space 2 people
$125
Early Bird Vendor 10x10 space 2 people. You must bring text in either white, blue or pink. your tables and chairs that fir under your 10x10 space.
Volunteer
free
Volunteer for N The know Cares 4 you. Luxe Lawn 4 hrs
Line Dance Instructor
free
Line dance instructor for 1 hour. One high top table for 2 to promote your business. 2 entry tickets
Ntheknow Ticket Winner
free
2 general admission tickets . You will have access for everything going on inside and outside, The Nelson Lounge, live music, DJ, vendors, food vendors, cash bar, mini golf, cornhole, cigar patio.
Band 2ndIINone for 7 tickets
free
& entry tickets for event to play for two 30 minute sets for 1 hr with a 30 minute break in between
