Luxury for a Cause: The PoweringU Foundation Experience

Your $35 donation provides one entry to win a LuxGive luxury travel experience — the Jewel of Mexico or Cap Cana Allure (Dominican Republic).
Each ticket helps a student-athlete gain access to mental wellness tools, NIL education, and leadership development through the PoweringU Foundation Cohort.
Give back. Get away. Make an impact.
Double your chances to win — and double your impact!
Your $60 gift supports financial literacy and mental wellness workshops, equipping student-athletes with the confidence to lead both on and off the field.
Two tickets, twice the opportunity to create change.
Your $100 donation gives you three entries and creates lasting impact.
This contribution funds entrepreneurship, NIL education, and wellness initiatives that prepare student-athletes for life beyond the game.
Be a champion for student success — and maybe win the trip of a lifetime.
