Luxury One-Week Stay in Mexico - Paradise Village Resort & Spa - Nuevo Vallarta

Paradise Village Resort and Spa is located on the beach overlooking the Bay of Banderas and surrounded by the Sierra Madre Mountains. The resort is half an hour from the Puerto Vallarta airport (PVR) and a 20 minute taxi/water taxi ride from the center of Puerto Vallarta.

Accommodation type depend on the time of year you wish to travel. An ocean front studio during the “high” winter season would be perfect for a romantic stay for a couple. A three bedroom penthouse overlooking the marina during the “value” summer season would accommodate an entire family or group of friends for adventures and fun in Paradise. One and two bedroom units overlooking the ocean or marina are also available depending on your travel dates. It’s your choice, based on your needs.

Paradise Village, as the names implies has everything you might want or need for a “staycation”. All units have full kitchens and there is a supermarket on the premises. If you prefer there are numerous restaurants for every taste and a variety of theme nights. El Tigre golf course awaits as does the world class spa and gym. You can lounge by several pools or sit under a Palapa on the beach where you can order food and drinks and even shop while sitting on your chaise lounge. The vendors come to you. You can participate in a variety of water sports, play tennis, go for a bike ride or enjoy the marina.

If you like to explore a concierge is available to help. Puerto Vallarta with its beautiful cobble stone streets is 20 minutes away. Sayulita is another beautiful, funky, artsy little town nearby where you may want to spend the day enjoying the atmosphere, shops and numerous restaurants. For those who want even more adventure you have Vallarta Adventures on the property a golf cart ride away; swim with dolphins, take an evening cruise to Las Caletas, the island made famous in John Huston’s Night of the Iguana, go snorkeling, whale watching, zip lining and so much more. There is something for everyone in Paradise.