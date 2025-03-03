LV HSA Crest Haven Treats Fundraiser / Spring '25

two cake-like cookies with a creamy filling in between
Whoopie Pie Chocolate w. Peanut Butter
$2.50
Whoopie Pie Chocolate w. Mint
$2.50
Whoopie Pie Chocolate Chip w. Vanilla
$2.50
Whoopie Pie Chocolate Chip w. Peanut Butter
$2.50
Whoopie Pie Pumpkin
$2.50
Whoopie Pie Oatmeal
$2.50
Whoopie Pie Blueberry
$2.50
Tandy Cake
$2.50
yummy vanilla cake with peanut butter and chocolate
Freeze Dried Candy Card--Parent Pickup
$8.50
redeemable for one bag of freeze dried candy of any available type at either Crest Haven location; never expires
availability varies but often includes:
Skittles, Sour Skittles, Milk Duds, Nerd Clusters, Jolly Ranchers, Caramel M&Ms, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Dog Treats
Freeze Dried Candy Card--Student Delivery
$8.50
redeemable for one bag of freeze dried candy of any available type at either Crest Haven location; never expires
availability varies but often includes:
Skittles, Sour Skittles, Milk Duds, Nerd Clusters, Jolly Ranchers, Caramel M&Ms, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Dog Treats
