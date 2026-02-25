Las Vegas Men's Chorus

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Las Vegas Men's Chorus

About this event

Sales closed

LV LGBT Excursions Exclusive: "The Best of the Boys!" Spring Concert

UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall: Park at 1071 Cottage Grove Ave

Paradise, NV 89119

Add a donation for Las Vegas Men's Chorus

$

Section A
$55

20% OFF will be applied at checkout when Discount code is entered. Tickets purchased on the same order will be seated together; separate orders cannot be guaranteed to be seated together. All seating assignments are at random. Wheelchair seating locations are available; indicate the need in your order notes.

Section B
$45

20% OFF will be applied at checkout when Discount code is entered. Tickets purchased on the same order will be seated together; separate orders cannot be guaranteed to be seated together. All seating assignments are at random. Wheelchair seating locations are available; indicate the need in your order notes.

Section C
$35

20% OFF will be applied at checkout when Discount code is entered. Tickets purchased on the same order will be seated together; separate orders cannot be guaranteed to be seated together. All seating assignments are at random. Wheelchair seating locations are available; indicate the need in your order notes.

Section D
$25

20% OFF will be applied at checkout when Discount code is entered. Tickets purchased on the same order will be seated together; separate orders cannot be guaranteed to be seated together. All seating assignments are at random. Wheelchair seating locations are available; indicate the need in your order notes.

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