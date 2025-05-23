Pack 555 Scout Dues

Offered by
No expiration
This transaction will cover Pack Dues from January to December of the following year for Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bear, and Webelos. Pack Dues are non-refundable.
No expiration
Welcome to Pack 555! This transaction will cover Pack Dues from the month your Scout joined through December 31st of the current year. Please reach out to the Cub Committee Chair for your discount code for pro-rated Pack Dues. Pack Dues are non-refundable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!