LVC Spring 2025 Concert Pre-Sales

General admission for the balcony. Terrific view and sound! There is no elevator - guests must be able to climb the stairs.
General admission for the balcony. Terrific view and sound! There is no elevator - guests must be able to climb the stairs.
General Admission
$15
Free Admission
Free
Please purchase 1 ticket per person.
Please purchase 1 ticket per person.
Maksym Johnson Memorial Fellowship
$5
Donate to support the fellowship! You can purchase multiple "tickets" to adjust your donation amount. This is a restricted fund campaign – donations to the fellowship will be reserved specifically to support this program.
Donate to support the fellowship! You can purchase multiple "tickets" to adjust your donation amount. This is a restricted fund campaign – donations to the fellowship will be reserved specifically to support this program.
Lutkin Benediction
$5
Add a donation to the Lutkin group dedication! You can purchase multiple "tickets" to adjust your donation amount.
Add a donation to the Lutkin group dedication! You can purchase multiple "tickets" to adjust your donation amount.
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