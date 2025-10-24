LVC Spring 2026 Membership dues

Hosted by
The LVC turns 10 years old in January 2026! Show your appreciation (and help support our special programming for that season) by becoming an anniversary sponsor today! Purchase more than one "ticket" to adjust your donation amount. All sponsors will be acknowledged in our program, website, and social media. Please contact us at [email protected] if you would like to learn more about becoming an upper-level sponsor (above $1000).
Donate to support the Maks Johnson Memorial Fellowship!
Purchase more than one "ticket" to adjust your donation amount. This is a restricted fund campaign – donations to the fellowship will be reserved specifically to support this program. Please contact us at [email protected] if you would like to learn more about becoming an upper-level sponsor (above $1000).
If you are a new member or a returning member who lost your music (or never paid your music deposit), you may add this to your membership.
This grants you full participation for Spring 2026.
This level of support covers your individual Spring 2026 costs.
$55 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Member in the program book.
This level of support covers your Spring 2026 costs plus half of the costs of an additional singer.
$105 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Plus Member in the program book.
This level of support covers the Spring 2026 costs for yourself plus another singer.
$155 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Growing Member in the program book.
