LVNBA Insider Advertisement Program

A one‑off job posting is a single‑issue advertisement placed in the LVNBA newsletter, designed for employers who need to promote an open position without committing to an annual package. This option is ideal for firms, agencies, or organizations seeking targeted visibility within the legal community. Because each individual ad runs for one newsletter cycle, it provides a timely and focused way to reach LVNBA members when a hiring need arises.





The standard job posting offers cost‑effective access to the LVNBA audience.