LVW RTC GOLF OUTING

About this event
Includes golf for four players, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards presentation.
Includes golf for one player, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards presentation.
If you are not able to play, we encourage you to attend the dinner and awards presentation following the outing.
Naming rights to the event: i.e. LVWRTC Wrestling Golf Outing Presented by “Company Name”
Up to eight complimentary golfers
Company logo included as “presenting sponsor” on all golf outing advertisements
o Company name and logo to appear on signage prominently displayed during golf outing and reception
o Company name and logo to appear on all golf carts
o Company logo displayed on registration page as “Presenting Sponsor”
o Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
o Recognition in program and at reception with opportunity to give remarks
Up to four complimentary golfers
Company name and logo included on all golf outing advertisements
Company name and logo to appear on signage prominently displayed during golf outing and reception
Company name and logo to appear on inside of all golf carts
Company logo displayed on registration page as “Sponsor”
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Recognition at reception and recognition in program
Up to four complimentary golfers
Company name and logo included on all golf outing advertisements
Company name and logo to appear on two tee boxes
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Recognition at reception and recognition in program
Up to four complimentary golfers
Company name and logo included on all golf outing advertisements
Company name and logo to appear on one tee box
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Recognition at reception and in program
Company name and logo included on all golf outing advertisements
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Company name and logo to appear on one tee box
Recognition at reception and recognition in program
Company name and logo sign displayed at tee box of sponsored hole
Company name and logo included on all golf outing advertisements
Up to four complimentary golfers
Company name and logo displayed on beverage cart
Helps cover the cost of beverages during the event.
Up to four complimentary golfers
Helps covers the cost of breakfast for the event
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Recognition at reception and in program
Up to four complimentary golfers
Helps covers the cost of lunch for the event
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Recognition at reception and in program
Up to four complimentary golfers
Helps covers the cost of lunch for the event
Opportunity to provide logoed gift(s) to all participants
Recognition at reception and in program
Trip and Kelce Print
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!