LWMB Woodwind and Brass Parade Uniform

Mens Compression Top
$27
Mens Compression Shorts
$27
Womens Compression Top
$27
Womens Compression Shorts
$27
Mens Parade Shirt
$60
Womens Parade Shirt
$60
Parade Hat
$20
Mens Marching Shoes
$50
Womens Marching Shoes
$50
Gloves (2 pairs)
$11
Replacement Duffle Bag
$40
New members will receive a free bag in August. Only returning members need to purchase if they need a new bag.
Replacement Member Shirt
$20
New members will receive a free shirt in August. Only returning members need to purchase if they need a new shirt.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing