LWML MI District 2026 Convention

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About this event
This ticket is for anyone who wants to enjoy the full convention at a discount.
This ticket is for anyone who wants to enjoy the full convention.
This ticket is for anyone who wants to enjoy the full convention be aware that meals, merchandise and hotels may not be available.
This is for those attending with a paid member but not participating fully.
Only to be used when given approval
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