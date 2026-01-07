Hosted by

Council Of Lutheran Women Missouri Synod

About this event

LWML MI District 2026 Convention

219 S Harrison Rd

East Lansing, MI 48824, USA

Early Bird Registration
$125
Available until Apr 16

This ticket is for anyone who wants to enjoy the full convention at a discount.


General Admission
$139
Available until Apr 16

This ticket is for anyone who wants to enjoy the full convention.


Late Registration
$150

This ticket is for anyone who wants to enjoy the full convention be aware that meals, merchandise and hotels may not be available.


Accompanying Spouse/Teen
$75

This is for those attending with a paid member but not participating fully.

VIP
Free

Only to be used when given approval

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