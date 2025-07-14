LWV-NPC Peterson Nut Fundraiser 2025

Offered by
This cute festive tin is filled with a mix of raisins, peanuts, chocolate buttons, almonds and cashews.
One 15 OZ. tin and mix
A delightful mix of honey sesame sticks, cranberries,
almonds and cashews nestled in a shiny reindeer tin.
One 15 OZ tin and mix
Tantalize your taste buds with this unique snack blend of honey sesame sticks, corn chips with flax seed, cheese corn sticks and almonds.
One 15 OZ tin and mix
Whole cashews that are roasted to perfection and are a must-have treat for entertaining family and friends.
10 OZ. BAG
Our delicious cashews are available without salt as well. We promise you’ll love every little bite.
10 OZ. BAG
Bursting from their shells, these natural pistachios will treat your taste buds with a robust, yet delicate, flavor.
10 OZ. BAG
These tasty peanuts are blanched and delicately coated with our secret honey recipe – a top choice for any occasion.
10 OZ BAG
A southern favorite, these gourmet pecan halves are roasted to a delightful crunch and lightly salted to enhance every bite. A mild but sweet nutty taste, pecans compliment ice cream, cakes, candy and pies!
8 OZ. BAG
Delicious whole peanuts coated with just the right amount of milk chocolate.
11 OZ. BAG
Grab a handful of plump and juicy raisins that are delicately covered in milk chocolate.
12.5 OZ. BAG
These crunchy miniature pretzels are bathed in milk chocolate for the ultimate combination of sweet and salty.
6.5 OZ. BAG
These same delicious plump and juicy raisins are now available with a coating of deep dark chocolate.
12.5 OZ. BAG
Roasted almonds covered in delectable dark chocolate – a sure way to please any palate.
11 OZ.
Melt in your mouth, crispy malt balls covered in creamy milk chocolate. A true classic.
11 OZ. BAG
A top-quality selection of fresh-roasted salted cashews, California almonds and Pecans.
10 OZ. BAG
Peterson’s special blend of yogurt raisins, sunflower kernels, raw almonds, peanuts, white chocolate drops and raisins.
11 OZ. BAG
Take a trip down memory lane with these dark chocolate rounds covered with crunchy white sprinkles.
11 OZ. BAG
For the child in all of us, a tart assortment of fruit-flavored, sugar-coated sour gummi worms in flashy neon colors.
10 OZ. BAG
In a rainbow of colors, these fruit-flavored gummi bears are a sweet treat to keep you from growling through the day.
11 OZ. BAG
