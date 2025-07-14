League of Women Voters of Northern Portage County

League of Women Voters of Northern Portage County

LWV-NPC Peterson Nut Fundraiser 2025

FESTIVE TIN: MOUNTAIN MIX item
FESTIVE TIN: MOUNTAIN MIX
$20

This cute festive tin is filled with a mix of raisins, peanuts, chocolate buttons, almonds and cashews.

One 15 OZ. tin and mix

REINDEER TIN: CRANBERRY NUT MIX item
REINDEER TIN: CRANBERRY NUT MIX
$20

A delightful mix of honey sesame sticks, cranberries,
almonds and cashews nestled in a shiny reindeer tin.

One 15 OZ tin and mix

SNOWFLAKE TIN: SAVORY SNACK MIX item
SNOWFLAKE TIN: SAVORY SNACK MIX
$20

Tantalize your taste buds with this unique snack blend of honey sesame sticks, corn chips with flax seed, cheese corn sticks and almonds.

One 15 OZ tin and mix

Whole Cashews Salted item
Whole Cashews Salted
$17

Whole cashews that are roasted to perfection and are a must-have treat for entertaining family and friends.
10 OZ. BAG

Whole Cashews Unsalted item
Whole Cashews Unsalted
$17

Our delicious cashews are available without salt as well. We promise you’ll love every little bite.

10 OZ. BAG

Natural Pistachios item
Natural Pistachios
$17.50

Bursting from their shells, these natural pistachios will treat your taste buds with a robust, yet delicate, flavor.

10 OZ. BAG

Honey Peanuts item
Honey Peanuts
$12

These tasty peanuts are blanched and delicately coated with our secret honey recipe – a top choice for any occasion.


10 OZ BAG

Pecan Halves item
Pecan Halves
$16

A southern favorite, these gourmet pecan halves are roasted to a delightful crunch and lightly salted to enhance every bite. A mild but sweet nutty taste, pecans compliment ice cream, cakes, candy and pies!

8 OZ. BAG

Chocolate Peanuts item
Chocolate Peanuts
$17

Delicious whole peanuts coated with just the right amount of milk chocolate.

11 OZ. BAG

Chocolate Raisins item
Chocolate Raisins
$17

Grab a handful of plump and juicy raisins that are delicately covered in milk chocolate.

12.5 OZ. BAG

Chocolate Pretzel Twists item
Chocolate Pretzel Twists
$15

These crunchy miniature pretzels are bathed in milk chocolate for the ultimate combination of sweet and salty.

6.5 OZ. BAG

Dark Chocolate Raisins item
Dark Chocolate Raisins
$18

These same delicious plump and juicy raisins are now available with a coating of deep dark chocolate.

12.5 OZ. BAG

Dark Chocolate Almonds item
Dark Chocolate Almonds
$19

Roasted almonds covered in delectable dark chocolate – a sure way to please any palate.

11 OZ.

Milk Chocolate Malt Balls item
Milk Chocolate Malt Balls
$18

Melt in your mouth, crispy malt balls covered in creamy milk chocolate. A true classic.


11 OZ. BAG

Fancy Gourmet Nut Mix item
Fancy Gourmet Nut Mix
$16

A top-quality selection of fresh-roasted salted cashews, California almonds and Pecans.

10 OZ. BAG

Snow Day Trail Mix item
Snow Day Trail Mix
$12

Peterson’s special blend of yogurt raisins, sunflower kernels, raw almonds, peanuts, white chocolate drops and raisins.

11 OZ. BAG

Dark Chocolate Nonpareils item
Dark Chocolate Nonpareils
$17

Take a trip down memory lane with these dark chocolate rounds covered with crunchy white sprinkles.

11 OZ. BAG

Sour Gummi Worms item
Sour Gummi Worms
$13

For the child in all of us, a tart assortment of fruit-flavored, sugar-coated sour gummi worms in flashy neon colors.

10 OZ. BAG

Gummi Bears item
Gummi Bears
$13

In a rainbow of colors, these fruit-flavored gummi bears are a sweet treat to keep you from growling through the day.

11 OZ. BAG

