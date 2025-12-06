Lynbrook Titans Football Corp

Lynbrook Titans Football Corp

Lynbrook Titans 2026 Football & Cheer Registration

235 Merrick Rd

Lynbrook, NY 11563, USA

2026 Football (Full Price)
$300

Please select this option if you a registering one child for football.

2026 Football (Sibling Discount)
$275

Please select this option if you have already selected to register one child at full price (either football or cheer) and you would like to register an addition child for football.

2026 Cheer (Full Price)
$200

Please select this option if you a registering one child for cheer.

2026 Cheer (Sibling Discount)
$175

Please select this option if you have already selected to register one child at full price (either football or cheer) and you would like to register an addition child for cheer.

