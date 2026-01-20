Offered by

Lynchburg Moore County Chamber Of Commerce

About the memberships

Lynchburg Chamber Memberships

Individual Membership
$50

Valid until March 31, 2027

This membership is designed for individuals that want to join the chamber.

Supporting Organization Membership
$75

Valid until March 31, 2027

This membership is for Non-Profits, Educational Oranigzations, Government Agencies, etc.

Small Business Membership
$100

Valid until March 31, 2027

This membership is for small businesses that emplyoee between one and five people.

Medium Business Membership
$130

Valid until March 31, 2027

This membership is for a medium-sized business that employs between six and ten employees.

Large Business Membership
$200

Valid until March 31, 2027

This membership is for businesses that employ 11 of more people.

Add a donation for Lynchburg Moore County Chamber Of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!