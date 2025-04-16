Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra Tuition

Full Season Tuition (Fall + Spring)
$350
Fall or Spring Session Tuition
$175
Session Installment (2 per session)
$87.50
Sibling Discount: Full Season tuition (Fall + Spring)
$315
Sibling Discount: Fall or Spring Session tuition
$157.50
Sibling Discount: Session Installment (2 per session)
$78.75
Chamber Session Tuition
$100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!