Lyndhurst Meditation Inc's 3 Months Membership Recurring

Offered by
Renews monthly
It includes
- Learn a complete, unlimited support with step-by-step method
- Learn to discard the many layers of the mind
- Understand the importance and difference of cleansing your mind
- Break free from habits that control you
- Learn to live without stress, worries or anxieties
- Learn to live a fulfilled and happy life of great freedom
- Unlimited meditation with unlimited support group and individual classes
- No long-term commitment, pay monthly as you go
- All dues paid are non-refundable and shall be paid on time
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!