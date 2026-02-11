Lyndhurst Meditation Inc's 6 Months Membership Recurring

It includes





- Learn a complete, unlimited support with step-by-step method

- Learn to discard the many layers of the mind

- Understand the importance and difference of cleansing your mind

- Break free from habits that control you

- Learn to live without stress, worries or anxieties

- Learn to live a fulfilled and happy life of great freedom

- Unlimited meditation with unlimited support group and individual classes

- No long-term commitment, pay monthly as you go

- All dues paid are non-refundable and shall be paid on time



