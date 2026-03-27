Patrick Lyndon PTA

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Patrick Lyndon PTA

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Lyndon Gear - Spring 2026

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$

Hats item
Hats item
Hats
$12

Mesh Hat - Pink & Grey or Grey & Black

One Size

Tie-Dye T-Shirt item
Tie-Dye T-Shirt
$15

$1 of each sale will be donated to the Lyndon Pride Club


Available in YXS - YXL & AXS-AXXXL

Athletic Shorts item
Athletic Shorts
$18

Navy Blue Athletic Shorts

Available in YS - YXL

Marigold Long Sleeve item
Marigold Long Sleeve
$15

Available in YXS - YXL & AXS-AXXXL

Rainbow Lyndon Hoodie item
Rainbow Lyndon Hoodie
$25

Available in Youth and Adult Sizes.

Rainbow Lyndon Joggers item
Rainbow Lyndon Joggers
$25

Available in Youth and Adult sizes.

Car Magnet item
Car Magnet
$3
Crocs Jibbitz (Set of 2) item
Crocs Jibbitz (Set of 2)
$5

1 order comes with 2 Jibbitz

One Team One Dream T-Shirt item
One Team One Dream T-Shirt
$12

Limited inventory - Grey and Purple

Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$20

Limited inventory

*the wording on grey item is black

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$12

Limited inventory

*the wording on grey item is black

Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Hoodie Sweatshirt
$25

Limited Inventory

*the wording on grey item is black

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