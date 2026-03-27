Lyndon Gear - Spring 2026

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$
Mesh Hat - Pink & Grey or Grey & Black
One Size
$1 of each sale will be donated to the Lyndon Pride Club
Available in YXS - YXL & AXS-AXXXL
Navy Blue Athletic Shorts
Available in YS - YXL
Available in YXS - YXL & AXS-AXXXL
Available in Youth and Adult Sizes.
Available in Youth and Adult sizes.
1 order comes with 2 Jibbitz
Limited inventory - Grey and Purple
Limited inventory
*the wording on grey item is black
Limited inventory
*the wording on grey item is black
Limited Inventory
*the wording on grey item is black
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!