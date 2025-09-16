Lynn Legacy 2025: Silent Auction

Please pick up your items after the event ends or visit the raffle ticket table to make arrangements with Lynn staff.
Enjoy a relaxed evening in the beauty of the outdoors with this Mediterranean dinner package for 12. Prepared by Chef Donna Ragozzino, owner of Ragozzino's Terra Deli Catering, you'll enjoy appetizers, dinner, and wine at the Lynn Institute Community Garden at Expand. Generously provided by Chef Ragozzino and Dr. Kersey Winfree, this package has a value of $1,800.
This gift bag provided by The Fitz Aesthetics and Wellness contains a gift certificate for a BBL Hero™ Laser Service for the face that corrects pigmentation issues such as age and sun spots, redness, and rosacea, and reduces unwanted melanin and eliminates fine vessels, as well a ZO® Skin Health Exfoliating Polish. Retail value: $550.
Autographed by J-Dub, #8 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, this autographed print is a must have for any Thunder fan! Jalen Williams is an NBA All Star, so grab this one-of-a-kind piece today, provided by Case of Champions.
The University of Oklahoma has stepped up to the SEC, so grab this unique sign showcasing all 16 SEC team logos, and autographed by Sooner legendary coaches Bob Stoops and Barry Switzer. This piece is provided by Case of Champions.
Oklahoma State has a storied history in wrestling, and ushered in a new era in 2024 under Head Coach David Taylor. With one of the most impressive resumes in the sport, Coach Taylor looks to lead the Cowboys to more national titles. Provided by Case of Champions.
Celebrating the World Champion Oklahoma City Thunder, this item showcases seven of the key Thunder players who brought Oklahoma City its first NBA title. Own a piece of championship history with this unique piece from Case of Champions.
Barry Switzer was a one-of-a-kind coach, so why not own a piece that's as unique as the man himself. Barry's unrelenting will to win is showcased on full display in this classic autographed photo, provided by Case of Champions.
Wyatt Hendrickson stunned the wrestling world last year with a last-second upset of No. 1 seed and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson. Commemorate his victory and celebrate his military background with this unique print by Case of Champions.
The Oklahoma City Thunder's team photographer, Jimmy Do, snapped this iconic photo of players in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial during the 2025 NBA championship parade. Capturing the spirit of the city, own a piece of our history with this framed photo from Case of Champions.
Bring home a piece of Thunder history! This framed jersey, autographed by NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is the perfect addition for any Thunder basketball fan or collector. This is sure to be the most talked about piece in your home or office, so bid now! Special thanks to Case of Champions.
Local artist Sara Kay crafted this subtle little side table with a touch of feminine elegance and charm. Ladies - with its gold accents fit for a queen, this piece is perfect for your home or office. Let it serve as a daily reminder that you are wonderfully and beautifully made.
Lana Lopez brings the Oklahoma City Skyline to life on this 1940s bench. Imagine it welcoming guests in your office reception area or even your home's front hallway.
This modern hand-painted parson's chair is a statement piece for any home or office. Kathy Nelson has paid homage to Georgia O'Keeffe's 1927 "Red Poppy."
Local artist MaryAnn Walls paid homage to the iconic Happy the Blue Hippo, Edmond’s unique resident. This adorable hand-painted side table would be perfect in any kid’s playroom, a waiting area in a dentist or pediatrician’s office, or just a whimsical corner to sit and dream.
Enjoy a $450 gift certificate from Holistic Health Practitioner OKC for a BBL (Broadband Light) Photo Therapy Skin Care Laser Treatment. This non-invasive therapy is used to reduce sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles, and redness, leaving your skin looking clearer, smoother, and more youthful. The lucky winner will receive a consultation and a treatment plan customized to their needs, with minimal downtime required.
Elevate your cocktail game with this basket full of premium options, including a fifth of Titos for the perfect vodka tonic, a bottle of 1800 Reposado for tasty margaritas, Jameson Irish Whiskey for smooth sipping or classic cocktails, Bacardi White Rum for daquaris, Evan Walker Bourbon for a timeless Old Fashioned, and a variety of hand-selected craft beers for every beer lover. This complete collection is designed for endless nights of good company and great drinks. Valued at $200.
Enjoy some nutritious veggies right from the Lynn Institute Garden at Expand that was just harvested today!
Take home this gorgeous arrangement from the Lynn Institute stage.
Bid to win this beautiful bouquet from the award table on the stage.
This stunning arrangement can be yours…if you bid high enough. :)
