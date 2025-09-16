Lynn Legacy 2025: Silent Auction

Elevate your cocktail game with this basket full of premium options, including a fifth of Titos for the perfect vodka tonic, a bottle of 1800 Reposado for tasty margaritas, Jameson Irish Whiskey for smooth sipping or classic cocktails, Bacardi White Rum for daquaris, Evan Walker Bourbon for a timeless Old Fashioned, and a variety of hand-selected craft beers for every beer lover. This complete collection is designed for endless nights of good company and great drinks. Valued at $200.