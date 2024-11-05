Lynnport Community Fire Company No 1 Memberships 2025
Individual Membership
$10
This membership will cover from January 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2025. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be sent to you via mail.
Household Membership
$25
This membership will cover from January 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2025. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be sent to you via mail.
Lifetime Membership
$150
Thank you for becoming a Lifetime member. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be send to you via mail. Your Lifetime membership is individual not household. Yearly you will not be asked to renew, but a donation letter will be mailed to you. Lifetime memberships are not transferable.
Reflective Address Sign
$25
Please indicate if you want a Vertical or Horizontal sign.
