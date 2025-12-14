LFC Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST
This membership will cover from January 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card and a copy of the bylaws (new Members) will be sent to you via mail.
Valid until April 7, 2027
This membership will cover from January 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be sent to you via mail.
No expiration
Thank you for becoming a Lifetime member. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be send to you via mail. Your Lifetime membership is individual not household. Yearly you will not be asked to renew, but a donation letter will be mailed to you. Lifetime memberships are not transferable.
No expiration
Please indicate if you want a Vertical or Horizontal sign.
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