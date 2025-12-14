Lynnport Community Fire Company No 1

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Lynnport Community Fire Company No 1

About the memberships

LFC Memberships 2026

Individual Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST

This membership will cover from January 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card and a copy of the bylaws (new Members) will be sent to you via mail.

Household Membership
$25

Valid until April 7, 2027

This membership will cover from January 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be sent to you via mail.

Lifetime Membership
$150

No expiration

Thank you for becoming a Lifetime member. Upon receiving your payment, a membership card will be send to you via mail. Your Lifetime membership is individual not household. Yearly you will not be asked to renew, but a donation letter will be mailed to you. Lifetime memberships are not transferable.

Reflective Address Sign
$25

No expiration

Please indicate if you want a Vertical or Horizontal sign.

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