Lyra Class with Anastasia

17815 Davenport Rd # 101

Dallas, TX 75252, USA

Drop In
$20

rate.xLeft

$20 Drop in class
5 Credit Pack
$40

rate.xLeft

Use 2 Credits from a 5-Credit Pack purchase! (You’ll have credits left to use at a later date!)
10 Credit Pack
$70

rate.xLeft

Use 2 Credits from a 10-Credit Pack purchase! (You’ll have 8 credits left to use at a later date!)
2 Credits from Existing Credit Pack
free

rate.xLeft

Use 2 credits from an existing credit pack. You MUST already have an existing 5 or 10 credit pack with 2 credits left on it to use this option! If you do not have an existing credit pack or less than 2 credits, your spot will not be held and you will be asked to re-register!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing