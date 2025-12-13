Lyra Music Inc

Hosted by

Lyra Music Inc

About this event

Lyra Music Faculty Artist Concert

477 Main St

Beacon, NY 12508, USA

VIP Admission
$40

Priority Seating!


Please "Add" tickets to reserve your premium seats and please consider adding a kind donation (see below) with your ticket purchase!


Your gift will support need-based financial aid for Lyra Music Young Artists ensuring access to specialized classical music training regardless of ability to pay.


It will provide the practice facilities, outstanding faculty, masterclasses, and lessons with world-class guest artists that make the crucial difference in a young musician's development.


Your gift will also help to sustain low-cost ticket options for Lyra Music Festival audiences and support Lyra's FREE outreach concert initiative making live classical music accessible to all.

Suggested Ticket Price
Pay what you can

Please "Add" tickets to reserve your seats. We suggest a per ticket price of $30 or more in support of Lyra Music's artists and events. Please Consider adding a Kind Donation with your ticket purchase! (See Below to add your gift)


Your gift will support need-based financial aid for Lyra Music Young Artists ensuring access to specialized classical music training regardless of ability to pay.


It will provide the practice facilities, outstanding faculty, masterclasses, and lessons with world-class guest artists that make the crucial difference in a young musician's development.


Your gift will also help to sustain low-cost ticket options for Lyra Music Festival audiences and support Lyra's FREE outreach concert initiative making live classical music accessible to all.

Add a donation for Lyra Music Inc

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