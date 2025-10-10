Lexington Youth Theatre Inc

Offered by

Lexington Youth Theatre Inc

About this shop

LYT Merch

LYT Gray Unisex Cotton T-shirt item
LYT Gray Unisex Cotton T-shirt item
LYT Gray Unisex Cotton T-shirt
$15

-Unisex Gildan brand

90% cotton/10% polyester


Available in youth and adult sizes.


NOT personalized

see additional items for customization


This item has an expected 7-10 day turn around time. Once your order is complete it will be available for pick up at Lexington Youth Theatre's practice space: 

318 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292

PERSONALIZED LYT grey unisex cotton t-shirt item
PERSONALIZED LYT grey unisex cotton t-shirt item
PERSONALIZED LYT grey unisex cotton t-shirt
$18

This item includes personalization


-Unisex Gildan brand

90% cotton/10% polyester


Available in youth and adult sizes.


This item has an expected 7-10 day turn around time. Once your order is complete it will be available for pick up at Lexington Youth Theatre's practice space: 

318 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292

Limited Edition Wonka Christmas Ornament item
Limited Edition Wonka Christmas Ornament
$15

Limited Edition!


This is a colorful, 2 dimensional metal ornament measuring 6x4 inches. Personalization included!


This item has an expected 7-10 day turn around time. Once your order is complete it will be available for pick up at Lexington Youth Theatre's practice space: 

318 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!